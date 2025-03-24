'Con Air' Actress Landry Allbright's Wife Files for Divorce

Landry Allbright, famous for her work in "Con Air" and other movies, is getting a divorce ... because her wife just pulled the plug on their marriage.

Landry's wife, Elizabeth Zwiebel, beelined it to court Monday and filed for divorce after 6 years of marriage.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Elizabeth lists the date of separation as August 7 and she's going with the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The women do not have any children together, so no child support or custody issues to hammer out here.

Play video content MAY 2018 Getty

As for spousal support, Elizabeth checked the box to kick the can down the road ... leaving open the possibility for either of them to potentially get monthly checks from their ex.