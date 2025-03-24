Harvard Football Player Arrested With Viral Sorority Girl Lily Stewart

A Harvard University football player was arrested with viral sorority girl Lily Stewart over the weekend ... after cops say they were wandering around a campus building after business hours.

Junior Crimson tight end Seamus Gilmartin and two others were busted alongside Stewart on University of Georgia property around 3 AM Sunday morning ... after cops responded to an intrusion alarm at the student center, which closes at midnight.

According to a police report, the group seemingly tried to flee the scene after they noticed the cop approach the building ... but once the officer tracked them down, he ordered Gilmartin to comply -- which he did.

The report states while 20-year-old Gilmartin was detained, two IDs were found on him -- one from New York and another from California. The IDs produced no returns, and both were deemed fakes.

The athlete was charged with underage possession of alcohol, loitering/prowling and possession of a fraudulent ID. On top of that, he is barred from the campus for two years.

Gilmartin's mug shot might not go as viral as Stewart's ... as the UGA sorority member caused quite the stir after being arrested for speeding earlier this month after being clocked at 84 MPH in a 55 zone.

The 20-year-old was grinning from ear to ear when she posed for the cop cams ... and she told us that she's received dozens of DMs from dudes over it.

With her most recent run-in, Stewart was busted for loitering/prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. According to the report, Stewart claimed she fled because she was out on bond.