Diddy Sued by Man Claiming He Was Forced to Give Him Oral Sex on Commercial Set

Diddy took a photographer into a trailer on the set of a commercial and essentially forced him to perform oral sex by putting the guy's career in the balance ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The Bad Boy Records founder is being sued by a Hollywood photog who claims Diddy sexually assaulted him while he was working on a high-profile commercial.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the photog claims Diddy invited him to join him in a trailer and framed the meeting as an opportunity for career advancement.

He claims Diddy's true intentions quickly became clear when they were alone in the trailer, with Diddy making sexual overtures and unzipping his pants.

The photog claims Diddy essentially told him, "If you suck right I'll make your career take off." He says the implication was clear that if he didn't give Diddy satisfactory oral sex his career would go up in smoke.

Diddy's accuser, who says he’s a straight male, claims he complied and performed oral sex on Diddy under a coercive threat ... and he says when Diddy climaxed, he was told to hold Diddy's semen in his mouth "like a squirrel."

The guy claims he didn't do as Diddy asked and was met with a threat of physical violence. He says Diddy then kicked him out of the trailer and he had to go back to work "grappling not only with the trauma of the situation, but with the knowledge that he had Combs’ semen on and inside of his body."

The photog says he never heard from Diddy after the alleged incident, which he says happened in 2022 or 2023, and he says he's suffered from immeasurable emotional and mental pain and trauma.

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's being sued for sexual battery and the guy is going after him for damages.