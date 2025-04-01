Kit Connor Kisses 'Warfare' Costar Charles Melton During Promo Trail
Kit Connor Kiss Me, Charles Melton!!!😘
Kit Connor is doing everything but taking his kit off -- he’s turning up the heat by locking lips with some of his "Warfare" costars during the film's press run!
Now, the movie’s clearly all about war and action, but Kit was in the mood for a different kind of combat -- puckering up with Charles Melton in a clip that’s got fans buzzing.
one thing about kit connor, he’s gonna kiss a man pic.twitter.com/afc8t4vhKJ— ceej? (@eternalcspring) March 28, 2025 @eternalcspring
Looks like the "Heartstopper" star built some solid battle bonds on set -- 'cause it was actually Charles, who's assumed to be straight but hasn’t confirmed, making the first move and swooping in for a quick peck with Kit.
Kit was all about spreading the love ... another clip shows him cozying up to Taylor John Smith, planting a kiss on the camera before sneaking one onto Taylor’s cheek.
It wasn’t just smooches -- Kit was getting a little handsy too. In another clip he reached back, seemingly aiming for Joseph Quinn’s hand, but instead, his hand landed somewhere a little more intimate ... leaving the "Stranger Things" star looking pretty startled.
Guess the promo tour is where all the heat is happening, 'cause the movie itself is all grit, no giggles -- following a platoon of Navy SEALs navigating insurgent territory in 2006, based on the actual experiences of its co-director, Ray Mendoza.