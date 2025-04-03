Cleveland Browns Office Dog, Moose, 'Hard Knocks' Star Dead At 10

The Cleveland Browns are mourning the loss of a beloved member of the organization this week ... with the team announcing its office dog, Moose, has passed away at 10 years old.

"We already miss your presence around the building, buddy 🧡" the team said on social media ... paying tribute with some photos of the chocolate lab over the years.

Moose stayed at the Browns facility in Berea, Ohio 24/7 ... and kept employees company by boosting morale during their work days.

He was featured during Cleveland's season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" ... showing his day-to-day duties, including a cute scene with then-general manager John Dorsey.

Moose came into the world in September 2014 ... and would have celebrated his 11th birthday this year. According to the team, he passed away on March 29.

It's been a heartbreaking year for the Browns and their furry friends -- as we previously reported, their live mascot, Swagger Jr., died at five years old in 2024.

SJ's father, Swagger, passed after a battle with cancer in 2020.