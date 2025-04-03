Chargers' Cameron Dicker Embraces Last-Name Fun, 'Everybody Just Calls Me 'Dick''

Play video content TMZSports.com

Cameron Dicker ain't shriveling away from jokes about his last name ... in fact, the L.A. Charger is downright cocky about them -- telling TMZ Sports he finds all the quips hilarious!

The kicker got candid about his family name with us out at LAX a few days ago ... explaining he has no problems with people who associate him with phallic matters.

He went on to tell us they've always brought a smile to his face -- even when he was a kid.

"I have a good time with it," he admitted. "I enjoyed it. I think it's funny. So, it's a good thing."

Cameron told us he's actually known around the Chargers' facility as simply "Dick," and check out the clip -- he couldn't help but grin ear to ear when explaining the nickname to us.

Dicker told us he's hoping it all eventually leads to more and more positive things for his communities ... telling us he was to grow his platform so he "can help impact youth and help father-less kids."

"Provide light in dark places of the world," he added.