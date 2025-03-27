Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Peeing Blood After Fall, 'I Did Not Fracture My Dick!'

Skateboarding star Nyjah Huston took a brutal hit to the family jewels while attempting a move this week ... and the impact was so bad, he was left pissing blood.

But, don't panic -- he said his dick isn't broken!!

The Olympic medalist shared photos with his 5.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday of himself in the hospital ... and a toilet filled with blood.

"Started pissing blood after a very solid sack on a rail," the 30-year-old said.

"Starting to feel better now. Hit so hard that I have a small fracture. Be back soon."

Huston -- who won the bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics -- later clarified his comment ... saying the fracture did not involve his manhood.

"I did not fracture my dick," Houston said, "I don't even know if that's possible."

Technically, it is possible ... it's called a penile fracture, where the tissue inside the penis can tear. But, that's not what happened to Huston.

According to his doctor's note, Huston has a non-displaced fracture of his pubic bone ... and can't skate as he recovers.

That might irritate Nyjah, considering he's one of the best skateboarders in the world (and also one of the highest-paid) -- he's secured several gold medals at multiple Summer X Games and World Championships, along with a bronze at the 2024 Paris Games.