Canadian Man's Icy Circumcision Caused by Bad Behavior, Video Shows

Karma is a dish best-served cold, ice cold ... just ask the naughty patron at the center of the now-viral ice penis saga.

TMZ broke the story ... an unruly bar customer got intoxicated and argued with others at the East Village Pub & Eatery in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada earlier this month, which resulted in the man getting pinned down by security guards on an icy sidewalk ... leaving his penis inadvertently stuck to ice on the ground and causing an impromptu circumcision, of sorts.

Now, in new video obtained by TMZ of the incident, it's apparent just how belligerent the patron was before his detainment and subsequent cold awakening.

Check it out ... the shirtless man is violently fighting against numerous bar security guards, who are trying their best to keep the aggressor bogged down while waiting for local police to arrive.

As he attempts to wiggle free, the culprit in question's pants shimmy down ... causing his privates -- which we've blurred out -- to make contact with the ground.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... the suspect even kicked a security guard in the groin -- just before he was taken down to the ground and held there for a whole 20 minutes.

We're told the cops arrived on the scene at this point, where hot water was NOT used to assist in detaching him from the ice. Instead, the eyewitness corroborates what is shown in the new footage ... that the responding officers ripped the man up off the ground, likely leaving behind some skin in the process.