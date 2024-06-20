Kylian Mbappé Rocks French-Colored Mask After Breaking Nose

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kylian Mbappé Rocks Mask After Breaking Nose ... French National Colors!!!

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé hit the practice field on Thursday appearing a bit like Batman ... rockin' a cool, sleek mask to protect his newly broken nose!!

The soccer star looked pretty awesome for a guy who just busted up his face during a Euro 2024 match against Austria on Monday -- moving around with the French-colored face covering with ease while working with his teammates through a light sweat sesh.

But, sadly, he might not be able to re-wear the mask if and when he takes the field for France's next game on Friday ... as, according to The Athletic, UEFA rules make it clear the protective wear can only be one solid color.

Still, French fans would no doubt be thrilled to see Mbappé on the field regardless ... as, after all, he's the team's best player.

As for if he will play vs. the Netherlands, his coach, Didier Deschamps, said he expects the forward to go.

"Everything is going well, after the shock we had," Deschamps said Thursday. "He was able to take part in some light exercises yesterday, and that will be the same this evening. Everything is evolving in the right direction, we'll do all we can to ensure that he'll be available tomorrow."

