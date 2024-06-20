Kylian Mbappé Rocks French-Colored Mask After Breaking Nose

Kylian Mbappé hit the practice field on Thursday appearing a bit like Batman ... rockin' a cool, sleek mask to protect his newly broken nose!!

The soccer star looked pretty awesome for a guy who just busted up his face during a Euro 2024 match against Austria on Monday -- moving around with the French-colored face covering with ease while working with his teammates through a light sweat sesh.

But, sadly, he might not be able to re-wear the mask if and when he takes the field for France's next game on Friday ... as, according to The Athletic, UEFA rules make it clear the protective wear can only be one solid color.

Still, French fans would no doubt be thrilled to see Mbappé on the field regardless ... as, after all, he's the team's best player.

Ouch 😬



Mbappé had to be treated on the field after this contact pic.twitter.com/bFfzYfPvsu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2024 @FOXSoccer

As for if he will play vs. the Netherlands, his coach, Didier Deschamps, said he expects the forward to go.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.