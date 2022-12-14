Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kylian Mbappe Drills World Cup Fan In Face With Stray Warm-Up Shot, Apologizes

12/14/2022 1:37 PM PT
Kylian Mbappe Fan Hit With Soccer Ball
Getty

Despite moving on to the World Cup final, not all things went smoothly for Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday -- the France superstar accidentally drilled a fan in the face with a warm-up shot ... and issued an apology immediately afterward.

The incident happened just before France took down Morocco in one of the tournament's semifinal games ... as the 23-year-old phenom was trying to get loose for the important tilt.

Mbappe peppered one of his shots over the goal mount -- and it, unfortunately, nailed a France supporter right in the noggin.

Getty

Pictures from the stadium in Qatar showed the guy was in a considerable amount of pain ... but, to Mbappe's credit, he ran over to make sure the dude was OK.

He grabbed the man's arm, and appeared to say he was sorry -- before bolting back to warm-ups.

Getty

Of course, we're sure the fan was feeling a whole lot better just minutes later -- 'cause France opened the game against Morocco with a goal in the first 300 seconds of the match.

Getty

France went on to win 2-0 -- and will now face Argentina in Sunday's finale.

Here's to hopin' all warm-up shots hit their intended targets!

