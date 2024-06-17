Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kylian Mbappe Suffers Bloody Broken Nose In Euro Match

Kylian Mbappe looked like he was in an MMA fight instead of a UEFA Euro match on Monday ... 'cause the soccer superstar suffered a brutal injury that left his nose bleeding all over the field!

It just happened on the pitch minutes ago ... during France's tilt against Austria at the Düsseldorf Arena in Germany.

During the match, Mbappe -- the French forward and captain of the team -- smacked his face into the back of Austria defender Kevin Danso's shoulder ... and he immediately fell to the ground in agony.

The 25-year-old's crooked nose then started gushing blood -- which was further proof the schnoz was busted.

Here's the crazy part -- Mbappe tried to play in the rest of the match after receiving medical treatment ... but was eventually subbed out.

France won the contest 1-0 ... and will now set its focus on a matchup with the Netherlands on Friday.

Chances are Mbappe will look a bit different next time he takes the pitch ... as the superstar will definitely need a face covering for the foreseeable future.

Heal up, Mbappe!!

