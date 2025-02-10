Ex-NBAer Ryan Hollins Apologizes For 'Dick In The Face' Comment on TV

Sorry For Saying 'Dick In The Face'

Ex-NBA player-turned-commentator Ryan Hollins is addressing a recent in-game comment that left him with "childish embarrassment" ... apologizing to anyone who was offended by his words.

A four-second clip of the former journeyman's call during the Rockets' 94-87 win over the Raptors made rounds on social media ... which came after Toronto hooper Gradey Dick was shown laying on the court in pain.

Hollins innocently tried to explain to play-by-play guy Craig Ackerman what happened ... saying, "Somebody got Dick in the face, Craig. See if he's okay."

Naturally, a bunch of folks online giggled like schoolchildren over Hollins' phrasing ... and it made it all the way back to the ex-Clippers center, who released a lengthy statement in his defense.

Hollins provided context on what led to his comment ... and also claimed the same words were used when describing a similar incident with another player later on in the game.

"We talk for two hours plus and there's a 5-second clip running rapid, please gather context next time," he wrote in the post.

Hollins also said he understood it's an unfortunate circumstance for Dick and it'll be a thing throughout his career ... as "it's just one of those names."

"Above all if there's anyone offended I send my apologies, love you guys check us out next game."

Gradey Dick Anthony Black jersey swap pic.twitter.com/2YHDyTkYyH — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 18, 2024 @ohnohedidnt24

Dick certainly knows about his name -- he's even leaned into it in the past by posing for quite the NSFW jersey swap with Anthony Black back in March 2024.