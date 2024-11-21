Cavs Legend Austin Carr Lets S-Bomb Slip During Postgame Interview

Cleveland Cavaliers legend Austin Carr is known for his trademark "Get that weak stuff outta here" phrase ... but he accidentally released the unedited version on Wednesday -- letting an S-bomb slip on live TV!!

Mr. Cavalier -- the team's longtime broadcast commentator -- was chatting with Tristan Thompson and Georges Niang after the Wine and Gold's 128-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans ... and at one point, he asked the former his thoughts on one specific moment during the outing.

"Tristan, it looked like you got a little upset, the guy was trying to shoot the ball right in front of your face, it was like, 'Get that s***' -- oh, I mean ..."

Everyone immediately started cracking up ... with TT joking the postgame show turned into late-night entertainment.

"A.C. after dark!!" Thompson said ... before regaining his composure and answering the question.

Vibes are high in northeast Ohio right now -- despite the Cavs experiencing their first loss of the season on Tuesday, they are now 16-1 after the victory over the Pels ... with TT (eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks) and Niang (20 points, four rebounds) playing big roles in the game.