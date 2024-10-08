Frances Tiafoe Cusses Out Umpire In Fiery Rant At Match, 'F*** You, Man!'

Frances Tiafoe absolutely lost it on an umpire on Tuesday ... cussing up a storm as he expressed his frustrations over a controversial call.

The tennis star lashed out following his loss to Roman Safiullin at the Shanghai Masters ... clearly pissed off about how things unfolded earlier in the match.

Moment which lead to Tiafoe lashing out on the umpire.



Umpire gave him time violation warning and took his first serve away.



He said ‘I’m not buying it, this is now second serve’



Tiafoe said ‘ I tossed the ball, this is the rule’



During the contest, the umpire gave 13th-seed Tiafoe two time violations ... the second one taking away Tiafoe's first serve on a crucial point in the tiebreaker.

After shaking hands with Safiullin, Tiafoe set his sights on the ump ... and let him know exactly what he thought.

"F*** you, man!" Tiafoe yelled while pointing at the umpire. "F*** you!"

"Seriously, man. F*** you! You f***ed me the f***ing match!"

The crowd was in a mix of shock and amusement watching it all play out ... audibly reacting to the meltdown on the broadcast.

Tiafoe -- who made the semifinals of the US Open in September -- should expect a hefty fine for the F-bombs ... as verbal abuse toward umpires is a violation, per the ATP.

Remember, Alexander Zverev was hit with a $40K penalty after calling the umpire a "f****ing idiot" and hitting his chair with his racquet in 2022.