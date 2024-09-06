Ravens' Isaiah Likely Screams At Heckler After Loss To Chiefs, 'F*** You, Bitch'

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely absolutely unloaded on a heckling fan after narrowly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday ... firing back by screaming out, "f*** you, bitch" -- and it was all caught on camera.

The wild moment went down minutes after the Ravens' 27-20 loss ... a game that ended with Likely's toe landing out of bounds in the back of the end zone when Baltimore tried to tie things up in the final seconds.

NSFW#Ravens TE Isaiah Likely yells, “F—k you, b—h” at a heckling Chiefs fan after the loss pic.twitter.com/AUvoKKgLhh — Landon Reinhardt (@landonian87) September 6, 2024 @landonian87

24-year-old Likely -- who had a stellar night with nine receptions, 111 yards and a touchdown -- was fuming over the failed comeback ... 'cause when a presumed Chiefs fan yelled out "you stink" as he made his way through the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel, he lost his cool.

Likely turned around and hurled his explicit response in the spectator's direction ... but ultimately decided to keep walking toward the locker rooms.

It's not a great look for the third-year pro, but being emotional over the defeat is pretty understandable ... as the Ravens were literally inches away from snagging a dub against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Likely's quarterback, Lamar Jackson, had his back after the game ... telling reporters he believed the last play was a touchdown and refs got it wrong.