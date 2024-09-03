Ravens Honoring Jacoby Jones, Joe D'Alessandris With Helmet Decal

The Baltimore Ravens will pay tribute to their former wide receiver Jacoby Jones and offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris this season ... revealing a new decal to honor the late members of the organization.

The team made the announcement Tuesday ... just two days before they open their season against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The sticker will be placed on the backs of every player's helmet ... and will feature both "Joe D." on the top and "Jacoby 12" on the bottom.

In revealing the tribute, the team posted a video that showed off some highlights of Jones and D'Alessandris.

"Hopefully, those helmet tags of Jacoby Jones and Joe D'Alessandris help to serve as a reminder to all of us that it's about the people," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said of the homage.

"It's about the people in your life you share the time on earth with. Treat them right, cherish them, celebrate them, love 'em, and remember them."

Jones passed away in July ... with TMZ Sports learning he died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease. He was just 40 years old. He was picked in the third round by the Houston Texans in the 2007 NFL Draft ... and played five seasons with the squad before joining the Ravens. He went on to help Baltimore win Super Bowl XLVII.

D'Alessandris -- who had been the Ravens' offensive line coach since 2017 -- passed away in August after being hospitalized earlier in the month with an acute illness. The team said he experienced complications from surgery earlier in the year.

He was 70 years old.