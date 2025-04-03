Luka Doncic's Game-Worn Lakers Jersey Hits Auction, Could Fetch Six Figures!
The trade that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to Los Angeles was truly historic … and now, Lakers fans have their chance to bid on a significant memento -- one of his earliest game-worn jerseys!!
SCP Auctions got its hands on the threads Luka wore for the Lakers' Feb. 12 matchup against the Utah Jazz – his second ever game for the legendary franchise.
Considering Luka is keeping his first purple and gold No. 77 top for his own collection, it's likely the earliest Luka Laker jersey that will ever hit the market!!
SCP said as much ... stating Luka will be holding onto the uni from his L.A. debut on Feb 10 ... and if that remains the case, it indeed is the oldest game-worn Luka Laker jersey fans will have a chance to get.
L.A. lost the road game against the Jazz ... but it was Luka’s first away outing as a Laker -- he had 16 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds in Salt Lake City that night.
Bidding is already at $60,000 … and SCP estimates it'll ultimately surpass the $100k mark.
The auction ends on Saturday at 7:30 PM PST -- so fans need to act fast if they want a chance to own one of the most iconic pieces of recent Lakers history!!