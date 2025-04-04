'Power Rangers' Audri DuBois Says Man Suffered Heatstroke During Pilot, Show Kept Filming

Play video content Investigative Discovery

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" might be a cultural phenomenon now ... but, while filming the pilot, the production had a shoestring budget -- and made a coarse decision about a cast member's health.

Audri DuBois -- the original Yellow Power Ranger in the pilot episode -- tells the story on the next episode of "Hollywood Demons" titled "Dark Side of the Power Rangers" ... explaining the OG episode was shot in the desert in 110-degree heat.

DuBois says one of the actors -- playing a villainous character -- was decked out in a wetsuit and rubber mask ... and, he suffered heatstroke mid-shoot, collapsing to the ground.

While Audri says she and the other actors didn't want to film, people behind the scenes knew they needed to crank the pilot out ... so, they offered $100 to anyone willing to strip the actor and put on his clothes so they could keep shooting.

Someone did, and filming resumed ... while Audri says the actor who suffered heatstroke was "in the dirt, flopping around" while he waited for an ambulance.

DuBois says it didn't feel right to go back to shooting ... but, the cast didn't have much of a choice.

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" debuted in 1993 ... and, it led to the rise of a massive global brand -- complete with toys, multiple spin-offs and other merchandise.

