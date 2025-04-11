Chicago Bulls Surprise 95-Year-Old Fan W/ Tickets To First Ever Game!

Play video content

The Chicago Bulls already clinched a spot in the NBA's Play-In tournament, so their final home game tonight against the Wizards doesn’t mean much for the team ... but for one longtime fan, it'll be the most meaningful game in Bulls history.

95-year old Ida has been a Bulls fan going back decades ... but has never made it out to a game in person. Well, Friday’s fan appreciation night in Chi-Town, and the Bulls had a big surprise for their ride-or-die supporter -- tickets to her first ever game!

The Bulls posted video of Ida’s reaction to the news … and grab your tissues folks, because it’s an emotional one!

Ida, rockin’ her Bulls sweater, seemed shocked by the news at first. But once it set it, she broke down in tears ... and it's clear how much this means to her.

The Bulls plan to roll out the red carpet for Ida and her family ... with everyone intent on making sure she has the best night possible.

Hopefully, the Bulls hold up their end of the bargain on the court and win one for Ida ... which given their opp, the basement-dwelling Wizards, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

FYI, the Bulls were founded in 1966 ... so Ida, born around 1930, has truly seen it all.