Legendary Sprinter Shelly-Ann Destroys Parents In Race At Son's Sports Day

For Olympic gold medal sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, it doesn't matter if she's running against Sha'Carri Richardson in Paris, or little Tommy's mom at field day -- 'cause she's goin' all out!!!!

The legendary 38-year-old Jamaican runner showed out at her son's sports day on Wednesday, absolutely dusting a group of fellow parents in what looks like a 100m sprint.

From the pre-sprint stretching, it's clear everyone took the race very seriously ... but anyone with illusions of hanging with the 8x Olympic medalist (3 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze) quickly -- literally -- learned that was nothing more than a pipe dream.

The whistle blew, and Shelly-Ann was OUT! In fact, the camera couldn't even keep her and the other moms in the frame at the same time -- she was that far out in front.

The Olympic great wasn't the only Fraser-Pryce to bring home a first-place victory. Her son took home a gold medal in his sprint, as well. While he's not as fast as his momma, the kid's got wheels!

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

2025 is setting up to be a big year for Fraser-Pryce ... who is looking to redeem herself after being forced out of the 2024 Summer Olympics due to injury.

In an Instagram post, she announced her return last week, saying, "Time will honor your greatness."

It will also mark the final year of competition for the three-time gold medalist, who told FOX 5 in New York she had "one more year left" in her.