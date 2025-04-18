Hank Azaria Discusses His Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band's Tour

Did The Boss Weigh In on My Tribute Band?!? Well ...

Hank Azaria is a man of many voices -- literally. From iconic 'Simpsons' characters to belting out Bruce Springsteen hits, he's now taking his Boss-loving cover band on the road.

TMZ caught up with the actor in NYC, and the guy was buzzing about "Hank Azaria & The EZ Street Band" -- a passion project he kicked off on his 60th birthday -- and he even spilled on whether The Boss himself has shared any road-life wisdom.

You’ve gotta peep the clip 'cause Hank plugs his tribute act hard ... rattling off their tour stops like a true rockstar.

He also dishes on whether any celeb fans have shown up to catch the 'EZ Street Band' live -- and let’s just say, he’s not short on pulling in some serious star power.