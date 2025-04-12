Bruce Springsteen, Jessica Alba Among Celebs at Lakers Game

Play video content

The last home game of the Los Angeles Lakers regular season brought out some Hollywood elite -- including one star who couldn't help show but show off her long legs.

The Lakers played the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena Thursday night ... and, several bold-faced names came out to see the purple and gold.

Bruce Springsteen sat courtside ... jeans and a brown coat on -- chatting with a couple of his seatmates.

Jessica Alba hit the game with one of her kiddos ... all black outfit with a pair of knee-high boots on -- fully invested in the game.

And, Chrissy Teigen also attended game with her husband John Legend ... and, when the camera found she pulled up her skirt and made sure it got a good look at her long leg. Watch the clip to see it all for yourself.

BTW ... Los Angeles beat up on Houston -- winning 140-109 and securing the #3 seed in the Western Conference. It's still unclear who they'll play in the first round, though they'll find out tomorrow.

