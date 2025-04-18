Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

The Kid LAROI vs Vinnie Hacker Who'd You Rather?! (Music Festiva Studs Edition)

The Kid Laroi vs Vinnie Hacker Who'd You Rather?! (Music Festival Studs Edition)

Published
Who'd You Rather?! -- Part 3
Launch Gallery
Who'd You Rather?! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

We're still drooling over Coachella content, and with weekend 2 kickin' off today ... it's only necessary to put these hot festival photos on your laps ...

The Kid LAROI and Vinnie Hacker both went shirtless in the desert, but which physique has you hittin' the hight notes and who's got you stayin' in your seats?

Give a round of applause to your frontrunner and vote: who'd you rather?!

VOTE NOW!

Who'd You Rather?!

The Ultimate Music Festival Hot Shots -- Guess The Sexy Star!
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Still lookin' for more sexy stars at Coachella? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Hit up the gallery above!

related articles