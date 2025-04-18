The Kid LAROI vs Vinnie Hacker Who'd You Rather?! (Music Festiva Studs Edition)
The Kid Laroi vs Vinnie Hacker Who'd You Rather?! (Music Festival Studs Edition)
Published
We're still drooling over Coachella content, and with weekend 2 kickin' off today ... it's only necessary to put these hot festival photos on your laps ...
The Kid LAROI and Vinnie Hacker both went shirtless in the desert, but which physique has you hittin' the hight notes and who's got you stayin' in your seats?
Give a round of applause to your frontrunner and vote: who'd you rather?!
Who'd You Rather?!
Still lookin' for more sexy stars at Coachella? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Hit up the gallery above!