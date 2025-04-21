NFL Star A.J. Brown Says His Car Was Stolen, Bring It Back Or I'll Find You!

NFL superstar A.J. Brown claims his whip was stolen in Philadelphia in the early hours of Monday morning ... and he's vowing to get it back -- even if he has to take matters into his own hands.

The Philadelphia Eagles receiver shared the unfortunate news via social media ... saying there are two possible outcomes -- and both result in him getting his car back.

"Dear Philly -- To whoever stole my car last night, I’ll make a deal with you," Brown said Monday. "Bring back my car and I won’t press charges, or when I find you today, it’s going to be what it’s going to be."

"Take it or leave it my guy."

The development comes amid rumors the Super Bowl champs were looking to ship Brown outta town ... despite signing a three-year extension last year.

Play video content

ESPN's Adam Schefter scoffed at the talk ... saying point-blank the team would not be moving the All-Pro pass catcher.

Here's hoping Brown is reunited with his vehicle soon ... and he doesn't have to take drastic measures to make it happen.