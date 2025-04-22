Phaedra Parks' Son Ayden Says He Doesn't Want His Mom Dating a Bum

Play video content TMZ.com

Phaedra Parks is known for her bold, outspoken vibes ... but this time, she stepped back and let her son steal the spotlight, as he spilled the tea on his dating life -- and hers.

We caught up with the reality star and her sons, Ayden and Dylan, at LAX -- but it was Ayden who had plenty to say, making it clear he just hopes his mom doesn’t date a bum -- so all you Phaedra admirers, take note!

When the tables turn, Ayden’s still just 14 -- so mama bear’s got some serious dating ground rules for him. Catch the clip to see what she had to say!

Ayden’s a real sweetheart -- and clearly a fan of chatting with TMZ! He even gave us the lowdown on his first high school dance and spilled on whether his mom’s strict or not.