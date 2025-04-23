John Cena Shirtless Wrestling Shots to Punch Up His 48th Bday!

John Cena is celebrating his 48th trip around the sun, and while the WWE Superstar claims you can't see him ... we were able to dig up some of the best wrestling shots to celebrate his birthday -- and you can undoubtedly see the impressive physique on the future Hall of Famer.

Cena is proving that age is just a number, as he's been aging like fine wine. His 17th World Title win at WrestleMania 41 pushed him in front of Ric Flair for the most in WWE history.

Cena said on Monday Night Raw that he has 27 more dates left in his WWE retirement tour, so while the sun is setting on his in-ring career, there are still eight more months for fans to enjoy King of Jorts to make some more history.