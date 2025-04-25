Bert Kreischer Strips Off Shirt in Raunchy 'Jennifer Hudson Show' Spirit Tunnel Dance
Bert Kreischer That's the Spirit ... Shirtless and Shaking It!!!
Bert Kreischer stuck to his brand -- shirt off, energy on -- and gave a performance that could make the Magic Mike crew sweat!
It all went down -- literally -- in "The Jennifer Hudson Show"’s iconic spirit tunnel, where Bert ripped off his shirt on sight and busted out some filthy moves to a custom remix of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre.”
After twerking up on some poor guy, Bert cranked it up -- unzipping his belt, turning it into a full-blown BDSM prop, whipping it on the floor before dropping down and crawling across the carpet.
No clue if Bert had time to rehearse those moves, but one thing’s for sure -- his eyes were locked on the camera and he was fully committed to the bit.
Bert’s whole shtick is going shirtless -- and when TMZ caught up with him recently, he said it’s 'cause he just wants to have fun -- and it's something he's been prioritizing since his early career, even if he was getting low-rated Showtime specials because of it at the time!