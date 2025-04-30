UFC’s Sedriques Dumas Arrested Again in Florida, Facing Robbery, Battery Charges

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas has been arrested again, TMZ Sports has confirmed ... and now, he's facing a handful of criminal charges -- including robbery and battery.

The middleweight mixed-martial artist was locked up by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Fla., on Monday ... and court records show he's since been hit with five total charges over the police run-in.

Several are felonies, including home invasion robbery, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance with a prescription. The other two -- battery and drug equipment possession -- are misdemeanors.

Specific details regarding the allegations against Dumas were not made immediately available ... though jail records show he's still behind bars as of early Wednesday morning.

The arrest comes just weeks after Dumas lost to Michal Oleksiejczuk by first-round TKO at UFC 314 in Miami. It's also the second time Dumas has been thrown behind bars in the last 14 months.

His previous encounter with police occurred in February 2024 ... after cops confronted him over allegations he had banged on a woman's door and harassed her.

Dumas shared a video on his Facebook page of his conversation with law enforcement before he was ultimately arrested for battery.

