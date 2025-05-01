Woman Arrested For Pooping On Car Hood Told Cops 'It Was a Clean Poop'

Cops Say She Told Them Her Poop Was Clean ...

The Pennsylvania woman cops say admitted to pooping on someone else's car as part of a road rage incident apparently had a lot to say about the matter ... police say she bragged about a clean poop that didn't need toilet paper.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the alleged 'Delco Pooper' Christina Solometo told police, "It was a clean poop, I didn't even have to wipe".

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Cops say Solometo was arrested Thursday ... and we obtained her smiling mug shot.

She allegedly dropped a deuce on the hood of another motorist's car after being upset with their driving ... and she's now facing charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment and depositing waste on the highway.

New video also shows Solometo being arrested by two officers ... and police say they came to her home to pick her up after she admitted to being the 'Delco Pooper.'