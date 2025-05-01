Woman Arrested For Pooping On Car Hood Told Cops 'It Was a Clean Poop'
Alleged 'Delco Pooper' Cops Say She Told Them Her Poop Was Clean ... 'I Didn't Even Have to Wipe'
The Pennsylvania woman cops say admitted to pooping on someone else's car as part of a road rage incident apparently had a lot to say about the matter ... police say she bragged about a clean poop that didn't need toilet paper.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the alleged 'Delco Pooper' Christina Solometo told police, "It was a clean poop, I didn't even have to wipe".
Cops say Solometo was arrested Thursday ... and we obtained her smiling mug shot.
She allegedly dropped a deuce on the hood of another motorist's car after being upset with their driving ... and she's now facing charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment and depositing waste on the highway.
New video also shows Solometo being arrested by two officers ... and police say they came to her home to pick her up after she admitted to being the 'Delco Pooper.'
Cops say Solometo had a clear reason for pooping on the car hood ... they say she told them the car's owner called her a "fat bitch" and it made her angry ... and she explained, "I wanted to punch her in the face, but I pooped on her car instead and went home."