Martin Lawrence Shuts Down Sheneneh Character Appearing in 'Martin' Spin-Off

Martin Lawrence has big plans for his developing "Martin" spin-off starring Tommy Davidson but sorry, longtime fans ... the adventures of Sheneneh are over!!!

TMZ caught up with the "Bad Boys" franchise star at LAX on Thursday afternoon and he guaranteed "Varnell Hill" on BET+ will be a riot!!!

"Martin" is arguably the favorite African-American sitcom ever, and Davidson left his mark with just 2 episodes on the '90s series ... but not more than the show's nosy neighbor Sheneneh Jenkins!!!

ML portrayed several side characters on his show, including Sheneneh, which was a successful cross-dressing test run before he made millions at the box office with his "Big Momma's House" franchise.

Sounds like Martin's wig-donning days are done ... the thought of resurrecting Sheneneh gives him a chuckle, but he doesn't bite!!!

The show will still be in good hands without Sheneneh's ratchetness ... ML, his "Martin" showrunner Bentley Evans and media vet Jesse Collins will all executive produce.

