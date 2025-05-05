NFL's Devin Bush Arrested For Assault On GF, Allegedly Smashed Phone In Heated Dispute

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush -- a top-10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- was arrested on Sunday in Pennsylvania.

Court records -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- show the former Univ. of Michigan standout was thrown behind bars in Allegheny County on two separate charges ... simple assault and harassment.

According to the police criminal complaint ... Bush's girlfriend told cops the football player smashed her phone during a heated dispute Sunday morning.

The woman told officers she began filming Bush during the tiff -- and when he noticed her recording, he chased her around the house and "aggressively" tried to take her phone away. She claimed he ultimately got it "and smashed it so that she could not call for help." Cops wrote in the documents they noticed an abrasion on her wrist and a mark on her foot that she said she suffered "from the struggle with Bush trying to take her phone."

The report states Bush later admitted to destroying the phone "but denied getting physical with" the woman.

Court records show he's due to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing in the case on May 20.

Bush, who starred for the Wolverines from 2016 through 2018, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in '19 ... and went on to play four seasons for the team. In '23, he signed with Seattle, and in '24, he played for Cleveland.

Browns officials said in a statement Monday they were aware of Bush's arrest and "gathering more info."