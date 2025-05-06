Minivan Swerves Into Motorcyclist, Mowing Down Rider in Road Rage, on Video

Play video content Beaverton Police

A road rage incident in Oregon left a motorcyclist in critical condition after a minivan driver dramatically swerved across lanes to violently sideswipe him ... and, the alleged driver is now facing multiple charges.

Dash cam video of the Monday incident in Beaverton is going viral online ... showing a guy on a motorcycle seemingly flipping off the driver of a Kia Carnival and yelling as the two barrel down the highway.

All of a sudden, the Kia swerves hard and smashes into the motorcycle ... knocking the rider off the bike, sliding across lanes onto the shoulder at high speed.

The minivan then lurches away and takes off ... flying from the scene of the crash while other drivers stop to help the rider.

The man on the motorcycle -- a 21-year-old -- was taken to a hospital ... after his bike's gear shift stabbed through his steel-toed boot.

He's since been released according to local station KGW-TV ... and, his sister says that -- while he's stable -- this incident was very hard for her to watch.