Bert Kreischer Beats NFL Players In Stein Holding Contest

Bert Kreischer isn't just a GOAT drinker, he can also hold his alcohol, too ... 'cause he beat NFL players in a stein holding challenge!!

The party boy/comedian put his talents on full display with three pro football linemen -- former 49ers player Jon "Plump Caramel" Feliciano and current Buccaneers standouts Tristan Wirfs and Cody Mauch -- as they all took a full container of liquid and tried to hold it the longest.

Bert's podcast co-host and fellow funny guy Tom Segura also took part in the competition ... but unfortunately for him, he was the first to tap out.

Kreischer warned the group they were going up against a seasoned veteran ... admitting, "I used to do this in bars after shows and stand up to win money."

The experience worked in his favor ... as a shirtless Kreischer won effortlessly in over three minutes.

Mind you, he went up against some big, tough dudes ... but they were no match.

They should've known who they were up against. Kreischer was named Rolling Stone's "top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country" when he attended Florida State University in 1997 before becoming one of the biggest names in comedy.