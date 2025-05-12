Celebrity Baby Bump Guess Who!

It's Guess Who time ... and this time we're coming at you with a pregnant celebrity who looks pretty far along.

First hint ... she started her career on Vine and became the first on the video-sharing platform to reach a billion views.

She was born in Venezuela, and after gaining a big following as an influencer, she started dabbling in music and acting.

Her husband is Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa and this is their first child together.