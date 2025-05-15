Internet Personality Yris Palmer Heats Up On Vacay With BF Troy Daniels
Yris Palmer And BF Troy Daniels Heat Up On Vacay!
Published
Internet personality Yris Palmer and her basketball playin' boyfriend Troy Daniels took their love to the tropics, and the vacay pics are too dang cute!
Both Palmer -- who is besties with Kylie Jenner -- and Daniels -- who played for the LA Lakers -- shared a slew of lovey-dovey pics to their respective social pages ... showcasing their public display of affection!
Face down, booties up, the duo posted up the beach docks and cheesed for a sweet photo on the crystal clear water.
Yris is a mama of two kiddos and is seen high-fiving with her daughter Ayla Palmer.
Check out the gallery to see all the vacay pics ... sun, sand, and good vibes only!