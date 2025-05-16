TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Start grilling at the push of a button with a Weber SPIRIT 4-Burner Grill EP-425 Natural Gas Black!

Start your summer grilling plan ASAP with this top of the line gas grill from the brand you know and trust ... it's got 4 seperate and adjustable burners to provide a dynamic grilling surface for you to cook at difference temeratures at the same time. And dont for get the awesome addition of a stovetop for you to keep a pan warming alongside your great grilling.

One grill enthusiast wrote: "Excellent equipment - easy to set up, easy to clean, right size. Just be carful about the gas connection. This comes equipped for natural gas connection, I had to buy and replace the connector for propane."

There's nothing more iconic than a Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill!

Get back to your grilling roots with this classic charcoal grill from Weber ... there's no better way to bring that natural grill flavor than keeping it old school by grilling with charcoal and wood chips. This grill affers an easy to clean surface, thermometer and removable ash catcher!

One happy customer wrote: "This is my second Weber grill. I love it and it was a great price. Good quality and heat distribution."

Cook your food just how you like it every time with a CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer!

Take your grilling tech to the next level with these wireless thermometers ... simply insert the probes into your food and let the bluetooth technology keep you updated on your smartphone for the internal temps of your food. You can end preselect the temps you like your meats to be cooked and get notifications straight to your phone when the food is ready to come off the grill!

One five star reviewer wrote: "I've had these for around 7 months and they are amazing, I was at work when it told my daughter it was time to wrap my pork buttes" I work around 7 miles away from home" and it still worked, i will definitely be buying more."

Bring on the flavor with the Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Ultimate Grilling Spice Set!

Enhance every summer time meal you make with this elaborate spice set ... it comes with 20 mouth-watering blends of herbs and spices for you to kick up any meal plan with restaurant level flavors. Pick and choose between the great assortment to pair the spices with your beef, poultry, fish or even vegetables!

One spice lover wrote: "I recently purchased this grilling spice set, and I couldn't be happier with my decision! Each spice blend adds a unique and delicious flavor to my grilled meats and veggies."

Cover all your BBQ baes with this awesome Grill Accessories Set!

Look no further ... this ultimate grill set is just what you need to give your backyard barbecues a boost of handy tools and accessories to get yourself cooking up a storm for your friends and family. From tongs and temp tools to spatulas and skewers ... this complete kit is going to have all your grilling needs covered all summer long!

One verified purchaser wrote: "Lots of stuff in this little box! It is well worth the money. The case is much better than I expected and all of the items inside are held in place with Velcro straps."

Bring on that smoky flavor with the Weber Universal Stainless Steel Smoker Box!

That beautiful smoke filled flavor is so much easier to add to your next grill time with one of these steel smoker boxes from Weber ... it's super easy to use ... you simply add some of your favorite wood chips to the box and place it on the grill next to your food of choice. The stainless steel case slowly infuses your food with that delicious flavor all BBQ fans know and love!

One five star reviewer wrote: "This is a must have! Adds some much needed smoke flavor. Lasts about 30 to 40 min, but really gets some good flavor that I can’t seem to get from the wood pellet grill itself. Would be excellent for charcoal and gas grills as well."

Start cooking more veggies with these handy Grill Baskets for Outdoor Grill!

Don't let the size of your food stop you from giving it some flame broiled flavor with these helpful grill baskets ... it's a great way to cook small items like mushrooms, diced vegetables or even shrimp while keeping them from falling through the grates!

One basket fan wrote: "3 baskets: 2 small, 1big. High quality material. Thick steel. Easy to clean and wash but always dry them with a cloth to avoid water stains. Perfect for grilling vegetables or seafood."

Make a mess of BBQ not of your clothes with a Asaya Chef and BBQ Apron!

If you're gonna be grilling like a master this summer you have to make sure you look the part too ... this 100% cotton canvas apron not only protects you and your clothes from the grease and grime of the grill ... it also has some secret functionality like a bottle opener and hand towel that will assist you in your backyard fun. Pick from one of the over 10 different colors to match your personalty for just the right look and feel.

One verified purchaser wrote: "Great apron! Perfect size for a 5’7 guy. I intend to used it at work because I’m a cook. But it’s just too good for that so I decided to keep it home for my daily use. One of my favorite shades of green, the material feels so thick and durable, comfortable and easy to adjust to your liking."

Get your grill looking like new with a GRILLART Grill Brush!

Ditch that old rusty wire brush and get your grill sparkling clean with one of these top of the line grill brush ... use the power of steam to lift off old gristle and grime that has been baked on from extensive use. When you are dont cleaning you can remove the brush head to rinse it clean with soap and water ... or even toss it in the dishwater for a guaranteed clean every time!

One happy customer wrote: "Great BBQ tool, especially when steam cleaning the flat iron. Nicely clean surface means chicken breasts never stick to the flat iron anymore. Pad cleans easily either with the faucet or through the dishwasher."

Keep critters away from your spread with this handy 4 Pack Fly Fans for Tables!

Never again will you have to say "shoo fly don't bother me" ... cause this pack of 4 fan tables will keep your picnic spread pest free all day long. Each fan can be powere by the included USB cables ... or tos in a pair of AA batteries for a chord free look around your perfectly prepared snacks. The wood grain design is beautiful and is a great addition to your outdoor dining experience.

One five star reviewer wrote: "I love these! They look much more elegant than the plastic ones. They make a pretty table display. They work really well."

