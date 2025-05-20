Guess Which Sexy Star Shared This Pearl Bikini Selfie?!
Guess Which Sexy Star Shared This Pearl Bikini Selfie!
Published
It's time for a lil' guessing game -- Can you guess which model left little to the imagination -- wearing this pearl bikini? We'll set you up with a couple clues, but then it's on you to bring the unknown celeb back to the shore!
This "Sports Illustrated" model was recently on "Dancing With The Stars" and placed 9th with Gleb Savchenko.
Once you've landed on the babe behind the itsy bitsy bikini, slip into our big stars in teeny tiny bikinis gallery!