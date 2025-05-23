Nyjah Huston Teases 'Special' Machine Gun Kelly Performance at Santa Monica SLS Event
Nyjah Huston MGK's Hitting SLS ... 'Special' Performance Incoming!!!
Those taking the PCH to catch Friday's SLS better be prepared for Machine Gun Kelly -- Nyjah Huston tells TMZ Sports he's expecting MGK to perform a wild show at the Street League Skateboarding event!!
The competition officially kicks off at the Santa Monica Pier in just a few hours -- at 1:30 PM PT, to be exact -- and while most fans will come to watch Huston and other skaters throw down tricks ... the Olympic bronze medalist told us they're going to get a treat from MGK once they arrive as well.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Huston said the "my ex's best friend" crooner will belt out a few songs ... before explaining to us, "I heard they actually have a whole, like, special way he's going to perform."
"I'm not going to give it away," the star skater added, "but it sounds super sick."
The entire event looks like it'll be must-see, as Huston called the location a straight up "legendary skate spot."
Plus, he told us he can't wait to flip his board by the Pacific Ocean -- considering as a California-native, it's basically his backyard.
"It's going to be a great vibe," Huston told us. "I love that it's a free event -- just invite all the fans to come out and have a good time."
"It's going to be a sick one."