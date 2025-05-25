Brianna LaPaglia Says DMs Blew Up After Sports Illustrated Shoot

Everyone Was Trying to Swim Into My DMs ...

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia's got a whole lotta people swimming -- not sliding -- into her DMs ... 'cause her Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot brought a ton of suitors to her virtual doorstep.

The Barstool Sports personality was asked about the steamy swimsuit shoot by People recently -- and, Miss Chickenfry says everyone tried to take a bite out of her in the immediate aftermath.

Brianna received a ton of direct messages from fans ... and even more from guys who are trying to take Zach Bryan's place as her new beau.

Unfortunately for the digital courters out there, Brianna's not really looking to rush back into a relationship ... telling the magazine she's happy being single after nearly a decade of relationships.

Brianna explains, "Being single for the first time ever is frigging awesome. I can order Taco Bell whenever, I can do whatever I want to do. I can go out, I can hang out with my friends. It's really fun. I feel like I'm figuring out who I am."

As you know, Brianna's last relationship didn't end well ... 'cause she accused country star Zach Bryan of emotional abuse -- claiming he also offered her millions if she signed an NDA about their relationship.

Play video content TMZ.com

LaPaglia says she doesn't regret not signing on the dotted line for the cash ... claiming speaking her truth is priceless.