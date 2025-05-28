Ryan Phillippe & His Restaurant Sued, Woman Claims Candle Lit Her Hair on Fire

I Know What You Did Last Year, Patron Claims ...

Ryan Phillippe and his restaurant are catching some legal smoke ... 'cause a woman is suing them after one of their candles allegedly caught her hair on fire.

Jody Sanders is suing Phillippe, events pro Jeffrey Best, and the restaurant The Hideaway for general negligence ... claiming that even though she wasn't in the kitchen, she couldn't stand the heat at lunch one day.

Sanders claims back in April 2024 she attended an event at the Beverly Hills hotspot where Phillippe's an investor. While sitting at the bar, Sanders alleges, her hair was burned by an "unattended wax candle burning on the bar's surface." She's seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Phillippe is a minority investor along with several other people. He does not own The Hideaway.

The Hideaway opened in Beverly Hills in July 2022 ... counting Phillippe and Diana Ross' son Evan among its investors.

It's a classy steakhouse and taco joint ... charging upwards of $125 for a high-quality steak and offering bar tacos stuffed with Chilean seabass.

Philippe's been one of the hottest actors in Hollywood since he rose to fame in films like "Cruel Intentions" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" -- though this is probably too steamy even for him to handle.