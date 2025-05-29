Robin Thicke, April Love Geary Wedding Guest List Includes Leo, Usher, Ken Jeong

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are finally going to tie the knot ... they're getting hitched down in Mexico and their wedding guest list includes some huge celebrities.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher and Ken Jeong are among the celebs scheduled to attend the wedding.

We're told there will be wedding celebrations Friday through Sunday in Los Cabos.

Play video content Instagram / @aprillovegeary

April shared social media posts of her and Robin going on a trip Thursday and their friend, model Stormi Bree, posted an IG story of the engaged couple at the airport.

Our sources say the wedding party and guests have been flying in since Wednesday and tonight is the welcome dinner. Based on the IG posts, there's at least two bridesmaids traveling with Robin and April.

Robin and April started dating way back in 2014 and they have 3 children together. He first popped the question on Christmas 2018 and then proposed a second time earlier this month at the Cannes movie festival in France.

The party looks like it's already getting started ... April shared video of her holding some shot glasses with some girlfriends, and she's already posted the obligatory photo of their hotel pool.