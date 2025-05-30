Cody Bellinger's Dad Says Yankees' Offseason Haul Better Than Keeping Juan Soto

Play video content TMZSports.com

Any Yankees fans still shedding tears over Juan Soto's Pinstripes departure can go ahead and put a pause on the waterworks ... 'cause Cody Bellinger's dad tells TMZ Sports NYY actually got better by not keeping the star slugger.

In fact, Clay Bellinger said this week he doesn't think it's particularly close ... explaining the haul his former team was able to get with the $700-plus million they had earmarked for Soto was significant.

"You're getting three or four guys instead of one," Clay said. "It ended up being a no-brainer. For me, anyway."

Of course, after Soto spurned the Yanks' big offer for the Mets' $765 million, the Yankees went out and added, among others, Devin Williams, Paul Goldschmidt, Max Fried -- and Cody.

All four have been significant contributors so far -- and with Soto struggling a bit to find his footing with the Mets -- Clay is making it clear, he likes the way NYY's side of the ledger is looking these days.

As for how his son is enjoying it ... Clay -- who played three seasons for the Yankees from 1999 to 2001 -- said Cody's been loving it so far in the Bronx.