Cody Bellinger Expecting Second Child With S.I. Model Girlfriend Chase Carter
Cody Bellinger Baby #2 Is On The Way!!! ... With S.I. Model GF
10/19/2022 10:20 AM PT
Cody Bellinger's season may be over, but the star Dodgers outfielder has a big reason to be happy -- he's having another baby with his model girlfriend, Chase Carter!!!
Bellinger's GF shared the exciting news on Wednesday ... posting a photo showing off her baby bump alongside Cody, Junior (the family's dog), and their daughter, Caiden, writing, "Sibling on the way."
Cody, 27, and Chase, 25, welcomed their first bundle of joy to the world last December ... with the Dodgers org. posting photos of Bellinger sleeping alongside his daughter.
Cody and Chase have been dating since 2020 ... and the couple seems more than thrilled about the newest addition to their growing family.
In July, the lovebirds celebrated their second anniversary ... posing for a pic with Caiden on the field at Dodger Stadium.
"2 years and many more," Cody captioned the pic.
Bellinger and Carter are one hot couple -- the MLBer has made nearly $40 million on the field during his career ... and the model has been featured in several magazines, most notably the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and Maxim.
Bellinger's season may have ended in disappointment ... but this news is sure to put a smile on his face.
Congrats!!