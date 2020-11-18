Cody Bellinger's Hot Model GF Plays Nurse For MLB Star After Shoulder Surgery

Breaking News

Recovering from surgery sucks ... that is, unless you have a gorgeous bikini model to help take care of you.

L.A. Dodgers star Cody Bellinger had surgery Tuesday to fix a dislocated shoulder he tweaked during the team's World Series run ... and his insanely attractive GF, Chase Carter, was right by his side to tend to his every need.

25-year-old Bellinger shared a snap of his arm in a sling on IG ... with CC lounging in bed right next to him.

"Gangs all here," Bellinger said. "Shoulder is feeling great the surgery went great. Thank you to everyone who has reached out!!"

Cody and Chase sparked dating rumors earlier this year when the S.I. Swim model posted several snaps with the slugger to her IG Story ... and the duo went public with their relationship shortly after.

The couple has been heating up social media ever since ... even sharing a kiss during the Dodgers' postseason run.

As for Bellinger's return time, the champ has some really good news for Dodger fans ...

"Looking forward to being ready for spring training this upcoming season! 🙌🙌"