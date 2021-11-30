Cody Bellinger's Model GF Gives Birth To Baby Daughter, 'Welcome To The World'

Cody Bellinger and his model GF, Chase Carter, are officially parents -- the Dodgers announced the couple's baby girl has just been born!

Bellinger's team said in a social media post Tuesday that the newest Belli entered the world this week ... and revealed her name is Caiden Carter Bellinger.

The team congratulated the star outfielder and his significant other ... giving a "welcome to the world" caption to the latest member of the Bellinger family.

No official word yet from either Mom or Dad on the birth -- we're sure a post is being prepped as we type -- but the two both shared the Dodgers' post and are no doubt thrilled about the addition nonetheless.

As we previously reported, Chase -- who's been dating Cody for about a year now -- revealed her pregnancy on Instagram back in July ... and Cody was thrilled about it all at the time, writing on Chase's post, "Ay ay ayyyyyyyy!!"

The best part for Cody -- baseball season is months away from kicking off ... meaning Belli's got plenty of time to enjoy his new role as Dad.