Brooke Shields' Hottest Shots For Her 60th Birthday

Brooke Shields is celebrating a milestone birthday ... and, she's put out a milestone number of smokin' snaps over the years!

The supermodel turned the big 6-0 Saturday ... and, she's still drawing eyes and dropping jaws -- whether on the stage or in her red carpet best.

Check out this pic of Shields flashing a grin, her sequined top glittering -- there's no doubt she's always camera-ready.

Speaking of cameras, younger generations might forget that Brooke is more than just a model -- she's a hilarious actress too, starring as the titular character in the sitcom "Suddenly Susan" in four seasons of the show from 1996 to 2000.

Here she bared some skin -- or at least appeared to -- in what looks like a mermaid costume from a 1999 ep.

And, Brooke's still looking angelic these day ... stunning in a white dress hear -- with her dazzling smile just as blinding as the garment!

Brooke's a CEO now ... and, her company COMMENCE honored her with a cake this week. Brooke shared the pic and mentioned the company actually turns 1 next weeks. Lots to celebrate!