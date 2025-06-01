Livvy Dunne Drops Into a Split on the Sports Illustrated Runway

Livvy Dunne really turned up the heat in Miami over the weekend -- strutting her stuff on the runway before dropping into a jaw-dropping split.

The 22-year-old LSU gymnast rocked a sizzling cut-out one-piece for one walk and switched it up with a skin-baring crop top and zebra-printed thong bikini bottom while walking in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show.

Play video content @gabriella_vigorito, @sportsillustrated, @tarainkcommunications

Dunne recently revealed she shot her 2024 Sports Illustrated cover spread with a fractured patella, calling the pain "so worth it." She made her SI debut in 2023, but landing the cover this year alongside icons like Salma Hayek and Jordan Chiles was a full-circle moment.

Livvy also recently said goodbye to gymnastics for good -- announcing her retirement in April.