Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions All-Pro Center, Retires From NFL At Age 28

The Detroit Lions' 2025 season was just dealt a huge blow before a single pass was thrown ... their All-Pro center, Frank Ragnow, announced he's hanging up his cleats, saying it's "time to prioritize my health and my families future."

The 28-year-old confirmed reports Monday morning, writing in an Instagram post that "the past couple of months have been very trying as I've come to the realization that my football journey is ending."

"I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but I simply don't," Ragnow wrote, adding ... "I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life."

Ragnow hadn't been at the NFC North champions' voluntary workouts ... with earlier reports attributing his absence to a contract dispute. But, with Monday's news it's clear that wasn't the case.

He wrapped up his statement by thanking the team for being "incredible throughout this process," saying he was grateful for the organization and the fans.

"It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."

Ragnow spent his seven-year career in the Motor City after being drafted during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over that time, he was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, and earned a spot on the AP's Second All-Pro team three times.