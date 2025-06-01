Boxer Mike 'The Bodysnatcher' McCallum Dead at 68

Mike "The Bodysnatcher" McCallum -- a former professional boxer -- has died ... according to multiple reports.

The Jamaican athlete passed away Saturday while he was on his way to the gym in Las Vegas, according to the The Jamaica Observer. The outlet claims he fell ill and pulled over to the side of the road where he was eventually found by deceased by police.

His cause of death has not been reported ... and, we've reached out to Las Vegas Police for more information.

McCallum amassed an impressive 49-5 record over his nearly 20-year career ... winning 36 of his bouts by KO.

He held three titles at different points during his career ... winning the World Boxing Association's super welterweight belt, the middleweight belt and later the light heavyweight belt.

Mike fought a series of tough opponents during his career ... including Sean Mannion, Julian Jackson, Roy Jones Jr., James Toney and more.

Rest in peace to my former trainer - the great Mike McCallum 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YEo7H4lcqW — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) June 1, 2025 @ChrisEubankJr

Fellow former world champion Chris Eubank Jr. was among many who took to social media to pay tribute to McCallum, his former trainer.

McCallum was 68.