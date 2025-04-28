Undefeated Boxer Floyd Diaz Arrested for Driving Stolen Car, Possessing Gun
Floyd Diaz, an undefeated boxer, was arrested in Sin City last week ... after Las Vegas Metro cops pulled the pugilist over while driving a stolen vehicle, TMZ Sports has learned.
During the stop, LVMPD also found the 21-year-old boxer was carrying a firearm he was not legally allowed to possess.
Diaz was initially stopped after a patrol unit received a LoJack alert indicating the vehicle was stolen.
The fighter was booked into the Clark County jail on two charges ... possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Bail was set at $10K total.
The charges, both class C felonies, carry up to 5 years in prison, in addition to hefty fines.
Diaz, 13-0 bantamweight, is a young up-and-coming fighter born and raised in Vegas. He last fought in September, beating Mario Hernandez at Madison Square Garden by unanimous decision.
Diaz was set to appear before a judge in Clark County on Friday morning.